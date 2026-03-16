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Stock markets rebound in early trade after 3-day slump

In early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 179.31 points to 74,384.61. The 50-share NSE Nifty went down by 53.1 points to 23,098.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 04:51 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 04:51 IST
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