Stock markets rebound in early trade after two days of sharp fall

The 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded 809.57 points to 78,375.73 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 252.75 points to 24,280.80.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 04:50 IST
