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Stock markets rebound in early trade as oil prices decline amid progress in US-Iran negotiations

A positive trend in global markets also aided the rally in domestic stocks.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 05:50 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 05:50 IST
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