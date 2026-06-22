Stock markets rebound in early trade on drop in crude oil prices, supportive global cues

<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/stock-market">Stock marke</a>t benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Monday following a decline in crude oil prices and supportive global cues.</p>.<p>Fresh foreign fund inflows and buying in blue-chips Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank also added to markets' optimism.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 407.12 points to 77,210.02 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 114.75 points to 24,129.95.</p>.<p>From the 30-Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and HCL Tech were among the major winners.</p>.<p>Titan, InterGlobe Aviation, Adani Ports and ITC were among the laggards.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.50 per cent lower at $79.36 per barrel.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,859.07 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index trade lower.</p>.<p>US markets were closed on Friday for Juneteenth holiday.</p>.<p>The US and Iran have agreed on a roadmap aimed at reaching a final agreement within 60 days following two days of talks at the Swiss resort of Burgenstock, according to a joint statement issued by mediators Pakistan and Qatar on Monday.</p>.<p>"Global cues remain supportive at the start of the week. While US markets were closed on Friday for Juneteenth, Thursday's strong rally in the Nasdaq and S&P 500, led by semiconductor stocks, continues to provide a positive undertone despite the Federal Reserve maintaining a cautious stance," Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct, said.</p>.<p>On Friday, the Sensex dropped 607.08 points, or 0.78 per cent, to settle at 76,802.90. The Nifty declined 154.90 points, or 0.64 per cent, to end at 24,013.10.</p>