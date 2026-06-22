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Stock markets rebound in early trade on drop in crude oil prices, supportive global cues

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 407.12 points to 77,210.02 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 114.75 points to 24,129.95.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 04:46 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 04:46 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSEStock Markets

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