<p>Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/markets">Sensex and Nifty</a> rallied in early trade on Wednesday, bouncing back from previous session's sharp fall, driven by buying in IT stocks and a positive trend in global markets.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 558.79 points to 82,784.71 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 157.05 points to 25,581.70.</p>.<p>From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Power Grid and InterGlobe Aviation were the biggest gainers.</p>.<p>State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints and Maruti Suzuki were the laggards.</p>.<p>The BSE IT index traded 2.08 per cent higher at 29,850.09 during initial trade.</p>.Gold rises Rs 400 to Rs 1.63 lakh/10g; silver stays flat at Rs 2.72 lakh/kg.<p>IT stocks faced heavy losses on Tuesday amid concerns over artificial intelligence-led disruption.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index, Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading significantly higher.</p>.<p>The US market ended higher on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 102.53 crore on Tuesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 3,161.22 crore, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>Brent Crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 0.76 per cent to USD 71.31 per barrel.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, the Sensex plummeted 1,068.74 points or 1.28 per cent to settle at 82,225.92. The Nifty fell 288.35 points or 1.12 per cent to close at 25,424.65. </p>