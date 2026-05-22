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Stock markets rebound led by banks, positive global trends

Hopes of progress in the US-Iran peace negotiations also added to markets' optimism.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 10:48 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 10:48 IST
Business NewsMarketsStock marketSensexNSENSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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