Stock markets rebound on buying in banking, IT stocks; Sensex surges 482 points

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Tuesday on buying in banking, financial services and IT sector stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 482.70 points or 0.68 per cent to settle at 71,555.19. The gauge moved between the day's high of 71,662.74 and a low of 70,924.30 during intra-day.

The broader NSE Nifty also soared 127.20 points or 0.59 per cent to close at 21,743.25.

As many as 25 stocks of the 30-share barometer settled in green while 11 constituents of Nifty50 closed the session with losses.