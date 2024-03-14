Stock markets rebound on buying in IT stocks, positive macro data

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex rebounded 335 points and Nifty closed above the 22,100 level on Thursday on the back of buying in IT shares and metal shares as broader markets recovered from previous day's sharp losses.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 335.39 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 73,097.28. During the day, it jumped 602.41 points or 0.82 per cent to 73,364.30.

The NSE Nifty gained 148.95 points or 0.68 per cent to 22,146.65.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and Asian Paints were the major gainers.

Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, State Bank of India and Tata Steel were among the major laggards.

The broader markets also staged a smart recovery, with the BSE Smallcap gauge jumping 3.11 per cent and midcap index climbing 2.28 per cent.

Wholesale inflation rate declined marginally to 0.2 per cent in February compared to 0.27 per cent in the preceding month despite a slight uptick in the food basket.

"The market was able to recover half of last trading day’s sell-off as leverage based square-off neutralised it, while institutional buying sustained the buoyancy.