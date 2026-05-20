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Stock markets rebound; Sensex climbs 117 points on fag-end buying

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 2% lower at USD 109 per barrel.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 10:44 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 10:44 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSE

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