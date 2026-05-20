Stock markets rebound; Sensex climbs 117 points on fag-end buying

<p>Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices rebounded on Wednesday on fag-end buying and a sharp rally in blue-chip Reliance Industries.</p><p>Markets recovered all intraday losses and ended higher. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 117.54 points, or 0.16 per cent, to settle at 75,318.39. During the day, it tanked 671.44 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 74,529.41.</p><p>The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 41 points, or 0.17 per cent, to end at 23,659.</p><p>From the 30-Sensex firms, Reliance Industries rallied 2.83 per cent. Bajaj Finserv, Trent, InterGlobe Aviation, Axis Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were also among the winners.</p>.Stock markets fall in early trade amid weak global peers, elevated oil prices.<p>Bharat Electronics, Tech Mahindra, Eternal and Tata Steel were among the major laggards.</p><p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 2 per cent lower at USD 109 per barrel.</p><p>"Markets recovered from intraday lows, supported by selective buying in large-cap stocks across autos, financials, and oil & gas," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.</p><p>However, persistent rupee weakness and elevated crude prices continue to weigh on sentiment due to concerns around inflation and margin pressures, while FII flows remain mixed, he added.</p><p>In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended lower.</p><p>Markets in Europe were trading higher.</p><p>US markets ended lower on Tuesday.</p><p>US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was an hour away from making a decision to restart attacks on Iran, but put it off after receiving a call from interlocutors, including Qatar and the UAE, on Tehran being "reasonable" in the peace talks.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,457.49 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.</p><p>On Tuesday, the Sensex declined 114.19 points, or 0.15 per cent, to settle at 75,200.85. The Nifty dipped 31.95 points, or 0.14 per cent, to end at 23,618.</p>