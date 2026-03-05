Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets rebound tracking rally in global peers; Sensex rallies 899 points

Snapping its four-day decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded 899.71 points or 1.14% to settle at 80,015.90. During the day, it surged 1,187.64 points or 1.50% to 80,303.83.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 10:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 March 2026, 10:45 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyStock MarketsNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

Follow us on :

Follow Us