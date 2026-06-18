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Stock markets recover early lost ground; trade higher

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 111.23 points to 77,044.39 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 26.85 points to 24,058.85.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 05:07 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 05:07 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSEStock MarketsNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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