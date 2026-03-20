<p>Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gave up most of their intra-day gains to end nearly 0.5 per cent higher on Friday, following intense buying in PSU bank, IT and metal <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/stocks">stocks </a>amid concerns over a further spike in fuel-driven inflation.</p>.<p>In another volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 325.72 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 74,532.96. During the day, it jumped 1,079.15 points, or 1.45 per cent, to 75,286.39.</p>.<p>The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 112.35 points, or 0.49 per cent, to end at 23,114.50. Intra-day, it jumped 343 points, or 1.49 per cent, to 23,345.15.</p>.<p>From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Trent, Reliance Industries, Titan, NTPC and Sun Pharma were among the major gainers.</p>.<p>HDFC Bank, Bharat Electronics, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the price of premium or higher-grade petrol on Friday was increased by Rs 2 per litre, and the rate of bulk diesel sold to industrial users was hiked by about Rs 22 a litre, reflecting the spike in global oil prices amid conflict in West Asia.</p>.<p>"Positive comments aimed at de-escalating the conflict and avoiding attacks on oil and gas infrastructure led to a moderate rebound during the day. However, investor sentiment remains fragile, with gains tapering off as participants remain reluctant to hold positions over the weekend amid war-related uncertainties," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 1.88 per cent to USD 110.7 per barrel.</p>.<p>"Indian equities witnessed a relief-driven rebound, primarily driven by short-covering after a sharp build-up of bearish positions in the previous sessions," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi ended higher, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower. Markets in Japan were closed due to a holiday.</p>.<p>Equity markets in Europe were trading higher.</p>.<p>The US market ended in negative territory on Thursday.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 7,558.19 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, bought stocks worth Rs 3,863.96 crore.</p>.<p>On Thursday, the Sensex tanked 2,496.89 points or 3.26 per cent -- its biggest single-day plunge since June 2024 -- to settle at 74,207.24. The Nifty tumbled 775.65 points, or 3.26 per cent, to end at 23,002.15. </p>