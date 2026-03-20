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Stock markets recover on buying in IT, PSU bank stocks; Sensex climbs 325 points

In another volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 325.72 points or 0.44% to settle at 74,532.96. During the day, it jumped 1,079.15 points, or 1.45%, to 75,286.39.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 10:52 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSENSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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