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Stock markets retreat from day's high; end flat

Weak trends in global markets and relentless foreign fund outflows also made investors cautious, according to analysts.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 10:58 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 10:58 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSENSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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