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Stock markets rise for 2nd day, aided by falling oil prices, positive global trends

The 50-share NSE Nifty rose by 34.35 points, or 0.14%, to end at 24,056. The index hit a high of 24,261.60 and a low of 24,039 during the day.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 10:57 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 10:57 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSEStock MarketsNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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