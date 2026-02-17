<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/stock-markets">Stock markets</a> closed higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, driven by gains in bank, IT and capital goods shares.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 173.81 points, or 0.21 per cent, to close at 83,450.96. The index moved between a high of 83,598 and a low of 82,987.43 during the day.</p>.Stock markets erase early losses on buying in Infosys, ITC.<p>The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 42.65 points, or 0.17 per cent, to settle at 25,725.40.</p>.<p>Among the Sensex constituents, ITC, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, Asian Paints, Titan, Adani Ports, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Maruti Suzuki India, IndiGo, State Bank of India and Tech Mahindra were the major gainers.</p>.<p>On the other hand, Eternal, Tata Steel, Trent, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hindustan Unilever ended with losses.</p>.<p>Broader indices also traded firm, with the BSE Smallcap Select Index rising 0.49 per cent, and Midcap Select Index gained 0.26 per cent.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index settled 0.47 per cent lower, while markets in China, Hong Kong and South Korea remained closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.</p>.<p>European markets are trading higher in mid-session deals. The US equities market remained shut on Monday on account of Presidents' Day.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 972.13 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors purchased stocks worth Rs 1,666.98 crore, according to the exchange data.</p>.Infosys stock rises over 3% after strategic tie-up with Anthropic.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.79 per cent to USD 68.13 per barrel.</p>.<p>On Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 650.39 points to close at 83,277.15, while the NSE Nifty advanced 211.65 points to settle at 25,682.75. </p>