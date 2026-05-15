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Stock markets rise in early deals as IT stocks rally; Sensex gains 451 pts

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 451.46 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 75,850.18 in morning trade.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 05:19 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 05:19 IST
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