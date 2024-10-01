Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets settle flat in highly volatile trade; oil & gas, FMCG shares major drag

The BSE Sensex dipped 33.49 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 84,266.29. During the day, it hit a high of 84,648.40 and a low of 84,098.94.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 10:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 10:45 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsMarketsSensexNifty

Follow us on :

Follow Us