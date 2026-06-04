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Stock markets slide in early trade tracking weak global peers, foreign fund outflows

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,616.56 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 05:06 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 05:06 IST
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