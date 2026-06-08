Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets slump amid weak global cues, surging oil prices; Sensex tanks 719 points

Extending losses for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 719.08 points, or 0.97%, to settle at 73,524.26. During the day, it dived 924.4 points, or 1.24%, to 73,318.94.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 10:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 June 2026, 10:53 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSENSE NiftyBSE Sensex

Follow us on :

Follow Us