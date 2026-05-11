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Stock markets slump in early trade amid rising crude oil prices

US President Donald Trump has dismissed Iran's response to the latest US peace proposal as 'totally unacceptable', dampening hopes of an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, an expert said.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 04:50 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 04:50 IST
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