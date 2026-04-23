Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets slump in early trade as crude oil prices jump over $100 per barrel mark

Foreign fund outflows and weak trends in Asian equities also dragged the markets lower.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 05:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 April 2026, 05:21 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSENSE NiftyBSE Sensex

Follow us on :

Follow Us