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Stock markets slump in early trade as West Asia war enters 5th week

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,191.24 points to 72,391.98 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty slumped 349.45 points to 22,470.15.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 04:25 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 04:25 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSENSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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