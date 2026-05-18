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Stock markets slump in early trade on surging oil prices amid escalation in tensions in West Asia

On Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 451.46 points, or 0.60%, to 75850.18 in morning trade.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 04:35 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 04:35 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNifty

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