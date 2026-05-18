Stock markets slump in early trade on surging oil prices amid escalation in tensions in West Asia

<p>Benchmark equity index Sensex tanked 833.20 points to 74,404.79 in early trade on Monday, while Nifty went down 234 points to 23,401.70.</p><p>From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Maruti, Trent, Titan and HDFC Bank were the biggest laggards.</p><p>Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Tata Consultancy Services were the winners.</p><p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.79 per cent higher at USD 111.2 per barrel.</p><p>On Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 451.46 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 75850.18 in morning trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 143.25 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 23832.85. </p>.Rupee falls to record low of 96.25 against US dollar in early trade.<p>Sensex dropped 160.73 points, or 0.21 per cent, to settle at 75237.99, after swinging between gains and losses during the last session. The benchmark had rallied nearly 470 points in early trade before losing momentum. </p><p>The 50-share NSE Nifty settled lower by 46.10 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 23643.50, snapping its two-day gaining streak.</p>