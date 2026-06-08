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Stock markets slump in early trade tracking sharp fall in global equities, spike in oil prices

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 724.95 points to 73,518.39 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 222.45 points to 23,138.60.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 04:42 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 04:42 IST
Business NewsStock marketNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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