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Stock markets slump over 2% as West Asia war enters 5th week; end FY26 with losses

Weak trends in Asian markets and unabated foreign fund outflows also added to the bearish trend in domestic equities.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 11:02 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 11:02 IST
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