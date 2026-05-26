Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets snap 2-day rally to end lower amid spike in oil prices; Sensex drops 480 points

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 479.26 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 76,009.70. During the day, it tanked 579.28 points, or 0.75 per cent, to 75,909.68.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 11:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 May 2026, 11:40 IST
OilStocksSensexNiftyBSENSE

Follow us on :

Follow Us