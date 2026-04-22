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Stock markets snap 3-day rally; Sensex tumbles 757 points dragged by IT shares, jump in oil prices

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 756.84 points or 0.95 per cent to settle at 78,516.49. During the day, it slumped 831.03 points or 1.04 per cent to 78,442.30.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 11:08 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 11:08 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSEStock MarketsNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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