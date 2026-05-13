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Stock markets snap four days of losses; end marginally higher

Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma and Tech Mahindra were among the biggest laggards.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 10:52 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSE

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