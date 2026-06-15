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Stock markets sprint for 2nd day as oil price drop, US-Iran peace deal boost investor sentiment

Crude oil prices fell to three-month lows in global markets after the announcement of the US-Iran deal. Global benchmark Brent Crude dropped 5 per cent to trade near USD 82.90 per barrel.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 11:34 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 11:34 IST
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