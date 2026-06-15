Stock markets sprint for 2nd day as oil price drop, US-Iran peace deal boost investor sentiment

<p>Mumbai: Stock markets rose for the second straight session with benchmark Sensex closing higher by 736 points on Monday, propelled by a rally in global equities and a sharp decline in crude oil prices after the US and Iran finalised a deal to end their 107-day war.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 736.38 points, or 0.97 per cent, to settle at 76,264.33. During the day, it zoomed 1,293.12 points, or 1.71 per cent, to 76,821.07.</p>.<p>Rising for the second day, the 50-share NSE Nifty surged 231 points, or 0.98 per cent, to end at 23,853.90. During the day, the benchmark rallied 388.5 points, or 1.64 per cent, to 24,011.40. Sensex had rallied 1,695 points or 2.3 per cent and Nifty soared by 461 points or nearly 2 per cent in the previous session on Friday.</p>.Gold futures rise to Rs 1.52 lakh per 10g as US-Iran deal lifts investors' sentiment.<p>The US and Iran finalised a deal to end their 107-day war and open the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway used to ferry one-fifth of the global oil supplies, on Friday after an in-person signing of the agreement in Switzerland.</p>.<p>US President Donald Trump made the announcement on Truth Social on Sunday evening, easing pressure on the global energy markets, as officials said the peace agreement would be signed on June 19 in Switzerland.</p>.<p>Crude oil prices fell to three-month lows in global markets after the announcement of the US-Iran deal. Global benchmark Brent Crude dropped 5 per cent to trade near USD 82.90 per barrel.</p>.<p>Among 30 Sensex firms, Trent was the biggest gainer, rising by 5.35 per cent, InterGlobe Aviation jumped 3.62 per cent, Bajaj Finserv by 3.58 per cent, UltraTech Cement by 3.29 per cent, Eternal by 3.26 per cent and Maruti by 3.06 per cent.</p>.<p>NTPC fell the most by 1.64 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Asian Paints and Hindustan Unilever.</p>.<p>Broader markets advanced as the BSE MidCap Select index jumped 1.66 per cent and SmallCap Select index climbed 1 per cent.</p>.Rupee rises 58 paise to 94.60 against US dollar in early trade.<p>Sectorally, Realty surged the most by 3.93 per cent, followed by Auto (2.69 per cent), Consumer Discretionary (2.44 per cent), Consumer Durables (2.02 per cent), Industrials (1.73 per cent) and Services (1.66 per cent).</p>.<p>Hospitals, Healthcare and Metal were the laggards. A total of 3,086 stocks advanced, while 1,323 declined and 206 remained unchanged on the BSE.</p>.<p>"The interim US–Iran peace agreement has significantly improved investor sentiment, triggering a broad-based recovery across equity markets. With crude oil prices easing to below USD 85 per barrel, concerns around inflation have moderated, supporting a more stable interest rate outlook and improving earnings visibility for FY27," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi jumped over 5 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed nearly 5 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also ended higher.</p>.<p>Markets in Europe were trading in the green. US markets ended in positive territory on Friday.</p>.<p>"The easing of geopolitical tensions following the USA-Iran peace agreement is a significant positive for global risk assets. The immediate correction in crude oil prices is particularly encouraging for an import-dependent economy like India, as it helps alleviate inflationary pressures, improves macroeconomic stability, and provides greater policy flexibility," Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct, said.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,082.18 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>On Friday, the Sensex jumped 1,695.40 points, or 2.30 per cent, to settle at 75,527.95. The Nifty ended sharply higher by 461.30 points, or 1.99 per cent, at 23,622.90.</p>