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Stock markets surge in early trade amid hopes of resumption of US-Iran peace talks

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,422.85 points to 78,270.42 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 438.25 points to 24,280.90.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 05:33 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 05:33 IST
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