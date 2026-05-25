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Stock markets surge in early trade as crude oil drops below $100 per barrel

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 908.98 points to 76,317.85 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 262.65 points to 23,977.70.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 04:50 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 04:50 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSEStock MarketsNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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