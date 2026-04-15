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Stock markets surge over 1% amid hopes of resumption of US-Iran peace talks

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,263.67 points or 1.64 per cent to settle at 78,111.24. During the day, it zoomed 1,422.85 points or 1.85 per cent to 78,270.42.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 11:09 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 11:09 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSEStock MarketsIndian markets

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