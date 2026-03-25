<p>Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged over 2 per cent on Wednesday buoyed by a drop in crude oil prices and a rally in Asian markets amid hopes of de-escalation in the West Asia war.</p>.<p>Extending its previous day's rally, the 30-share <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bse">BSE Sensex</a> jumped 1,667.14 points or 2.25 per cent to 75,735.59. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 522.35 points or 2.27 per cent to 23,434.75.</p>.<p>From the 30-Sensex firms, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance were the biggest gainers.</p>.<p>Tech Mahindra was the only laggard.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 4.07 per cent to $100.2 per barrel.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading in positive territory.</p>.<p>The US market ended lower on Tuesday.</p>.Between threat and talk, Trump finds an off-ramp with Iran.<p>"Hope is returning to the market with indications of de-escalation in the conflict. Remarks from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">President Trump</a> and from the Iranian regime indicate that the conflict might end soon. Particularly the reiteration from Iran that 'non-hostile ships can transit the Strait of Hormuz' is good news that will mitigate India's energy concerns.</p>.<p>"These positive geopolitical developments have reflected in sharp decline in Brent crude to around $98," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 8,009.56 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, bought stocks worth Rs 5,867.15 crore.</p>.<p>"The Indian stock market opened on a positive note with a gap-up, extending Tuesday’s strong recovery, supported by optimism around potential de-escalation in Middle East tensions," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, the Sensex jumped 1,372.06 points or 1.89 per cent to settle at 74,068.45. The Nifty surged 399.75 points or 1.78 per cent to end at 22,912.40. </p>