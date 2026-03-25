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Stock markets surge over 2% as drop in oil prices, rally in Asian peers cheer investors

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading in positive territory.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 08:51 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 08:51 IST
Business NewsMarketsOil prices

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