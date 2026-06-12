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Stock markets surge tracking global rally, drop in oil prices as US ends war with Iran

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 921.30 points to 74,753.85 during initial deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 254.20 points to 23,417.25.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 06:41 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 06:41 IST
Business NewsOil pricesStock marketWest Asia

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