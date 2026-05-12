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Stock markets tank 2% as elevated oil prices, US-Iran tensions weigh on sentiment

Unabated foreign fund outflows and the rupee depreciating to a lifetime low also hit investor sentiment.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 10:52 IST
Business NewsMarketsBSENSE

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