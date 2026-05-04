Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets today: Sensex and Nifty surge in early trade

Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, Asian Paints and Mahindra & Mahindra were also among the biggest gainers.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 04:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 May 2026, 04:56 IST
Business NewsSensexNiftyStock Markets

Follow us on :

Follow Us