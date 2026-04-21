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Stock markets trade higher in early session

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 445.82 points to 78,966.12 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 121.15 points to 24,486.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 05:29 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 05:29 IST
Business NewsMarketsNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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