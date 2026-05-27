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Stock markets trade lower amid volatile trends

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 127.83 points to 76,137.53 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 36.45 points to 23,950.15.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 05:22 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 05:22 IST
Business NewsMarketsStock marketSensexNiftyBSENSE

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