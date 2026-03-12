<p>Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading lower during afternoon session on Thursday amid boiling crude oil prices due to the worsening crisis in West Asia.</p>.<p>Besides, weak global market trends and unabated foreign fund outflows also rattled investors' sentiment, analysts said.</p>.<p>The 30-share <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bse">BSE Sensex</a> tanked 992.53 points or 1.29 per cent to 75,871.18 in early trade. The 50-share <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nse">NSE Nifty</a> dived 310.55 points or 1.30 per cent to 23,556.30.</p>.<p>Later, the BSE benchmark index quoted 432.04 points or 0.56 per cent lower at 76,459.62. The Nifty traded with a cut of 129.70 points or 0.50 per cent at 23,745.55.</p>.<p>From the 30-Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Trent, UltraTech Cement, InterGlobe Aviation and Bajaj Finance were among the biggest laggards.</p>.<p>NTPC, Power Grid, Reliance Industries and Tech Mahindra were among the winners.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 8.98 per cent to $100.24 per barrel.</p>.<p>"Indian equity markets opened with a sharp gap-down, reflecting heightened global uncertainty and rising risk aversion among investors.</p>.<p>"The immediate trigger behind the decline is the sharp surge in crude oil prices, with Brent crude approaching the $100 per barrel mark following escalating geopolitical tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran in West Asia," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said.</p>.<p>Several Asian markets, including Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi, traded sharply lower as investors shifted toward a risk-off stance amid geopolitical uncertainty, he noted.</p>.Brent crude oil jumps above $100 a barrel as Iran's attacks on shipping worsen supply concerns.<p>"Another key factor weighing on sentiment is the persistent selling by FIIs," Ponmudi added.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading lower.</p>.<p>The US market ended mostly lower on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 6,267.31 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) bought stocks worth Rs 4,965.53 crore.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, the Sensex tumbled 1,342.27 points or 1.72 per cent to settle at 76,863.71. The Nifty tanked 394.75 points or 1.63 per cent to end at 23,866.85.</p>