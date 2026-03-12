Menu
Stock markets trade lower in afternoon session dragged by surging crude oil prices

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 992.53 points. The 50-share NSE Nifty dived 310.55 points
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 07:38 IST
Published 12 March 2026, 07:38 IST
