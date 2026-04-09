Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets tumble in early trade amid fresh tensions in West Asia

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 243.57 points to 77,319.33 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 88.3 points to 23,909.05.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 05:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 April 2026, 05:09 IST
Business NewsMarketsBSENSE

Follow us on :

Follow Us