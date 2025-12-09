Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets tumble in early trade amid weak global cues, FII outflows

Investor sentiment also turned cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting outcome, which is expected to provide cues on the interest rate trajectory.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 05:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 05:28 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarForexMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us