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Stock markets tumble in early trade on boiling crude oil prices, weak global trends

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,953.21 points, or 2.54%, to 74,750.92 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 580.05 points, or 2.43%, to 23,197.75.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 06:04 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 06:04 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSEStock Markets

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