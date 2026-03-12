Menu
Stock markets tumble in early trade on boiling crude oil prices, weak global trends

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 992.53 points to 75,871.18 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dived 310.55 points to 23,556.30.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 04:08 IST
Published 12 March 2026, 04:08 IST
