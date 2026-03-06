<p>Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Friday after a day's breather amid persistent geopolitical conflict in the Middle East and relentless foreign fund outflows.</p>.<p>Weakness in the US equities and subdued trend in Asian markets also dampened sentiments.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 572.43 points to 79,443.47 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 178.75 points to 24,587.15.</p>.<p>From the Sensex pack, ICICI Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement and Tata Steel were among the major laggards.</p>.<p>HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Bharat Electronics were among the gainers.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 1.17 per cent to USD 84.41 per barrel.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi traded over 1 per cent lower, while Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were quoting higher.</p>.<p>The US market ended lower on Thursday.</p>.<p>"Persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to keep crude oil prices elevated, heightening concerns over renewed global inflationary pressures and the possibility of tighter monetary policy conditions ahead.</p>.<p>"As a result, global investor sentiment remains cautious, with market participants expected to maintain a measured and risk-averse stance in the near term," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,752.52 crore on Thursday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 5,153.37 crore, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>On Thursday, the Sensex rebounded 899.71 points or 1.14 per cent to settle at 80,015.90, snapping its four-day decline. The Nifty climbed 285.40 points or 1.17 per cent to end at 24,765.90, ending its three-day falling streak.</p>