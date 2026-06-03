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Stock markets tumble in early trade; Sensex tanks 700 points

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 699.74 points to 73,959.48 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 177.40 points to 23,302.50.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 05:07 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 05:07 IST
Business NewsTradeMarketsSensexNiftyStock Markets

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