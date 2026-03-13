<p>Mumbai: Benchmark indices <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Sensex">Sensex </a>and Nifty dropped over 1 per cent during intra-day trade on Friday dragged by intensifying conflict in West Asia and surging oil prices.</p>.<p>Besides, heavy selling in global markets, unabated foreign fund outflows and weakness in the rupee drove the equity benchmark indices lower.</p>.<p>Declining for the third day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 963.98 points or 1.26 per cent to 75,070.44 during intra-day trade. The 50-share <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=NSE">NSE </a>Nifty dived 333.4 points or 1.41 per cent to 23,305.75.</p>.Sensex, Nifty sink nearly 2% on surging crude oil prices, West Asia turmoil.<p>From the 30-Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Steel declined over 4 per cent each. Bharat Electronics, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank and Maruti were also among the prominent laggards.</p>.<p>Hindustan Unilever, Trent, Bharti Airtel and NTPC were the gainers.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 0.49 per cent to USD 101 per barrel.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading lower.</p>.<p>The US market ended sharply lower on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite tanked 1.78 per cent, Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1.56 per cent and S&P 500 dived 1.52 per cent.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 7,049.87 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) however, bought stocks worth Rs 7,449.77 crore.</p>.<p>On Thursday, the Sensex tanked 829.29 points or 1.08 per cent to settle at 76,034.42. Similarly, the Nifty fell by 227.70 points or 0.95 per cent to close at 23,639.15. </p>