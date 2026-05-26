Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets turn flat after falling in early trade amid rise in crude oil prices

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 264.82 points to 76,224.14 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 27.6 points to 24,004.10.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 04:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 May 2026, 04:50 IST
Business NewsCrude OilStock Markets

Follow us on :

Follow Us