Stock markets turn flat in subdued trading

<p>Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading flat in a subdued trading on Tuesday, as investors stayed on the sidelines after the recent rally.</p>.<p>Weak trends in Asian markets and fresh foreign fund outflows also led to the subdued trading in equities during the early deals.</p>.<p>The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 57.43 points to 77,061.94 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 31.6 points to 24,071.30.</p>.<p>However, later both the benchmark indices were trading marginally higher. The BSE benchmark quoted 29.75 points higher at 77,123.82, and the Nifty traded 20.80 points up at 24,123.65.</p>.<p>Last week, the benchmark indices rallied in four trading sessions out of five. In the previous trading session also, the benchmarks registered gains.</p>.Online shopping market records 16% growth in January-May 2026: Study.<p>From the 30-Sensex firms, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.</p>.<p>Sun Pharma, Trent, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and NTPC were among the winners.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 635.91 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower. The Kospi tanked nearly 6 per cent.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.49 per cent lower at $77.53 per barrel.</p>.<p>On Monday, the Sensex climbed 291.17 points, or 0.38 per cent, to settle at 77,094.07. The Nifty surged 89.80 points, or 0.37 per cent, to end at 24,102.90. </p>