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Stock markets turn flat in subdued trading

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 57.43 points to 77,061.94 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 31.6 points to 24,071.30.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 05:32 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 05:32 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSENSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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