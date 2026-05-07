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Stock markets turn flat in volatile trade

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 160.24 points to 77,798.28 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 30.25 points to 24,300.70.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 05:18 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 05:18 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSEStock Markets

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