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Stock markets turn volatile after rising in early trade

From the 30-Sensex firms, Trent, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Adani Ports and Axis Bank were the major winners.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 04:57 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 04:57 IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

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